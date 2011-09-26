UPDATE 4-Oil prices steady as reviving shale activity balances OPEC cuts
* Concerns over fuel demand also weigh on crude (Adds further details, updates prices in paragraphs 2, 8)
* Single-largest investment in India renewable energy-statement
* ReNew sees reaching 1 gigawatt capacity by 2015 (Adds details, background)
NEW DELHI, Sept 26 The private equity arm of Goldman Sachs will invest up to 10 billion rupees ($202 million) in an Indian renewable energy start-up, as the U.S. investment bank bets big on the sector in the world's second-fastest growing major economy.
It will be the single largest investment in India's renewable energy sector, Goldman and ReNew Wind Power said in a joint statement.
"All I can say right now is that it will be a majority stake," ReNew Chief Executive Sumant Sinha told Reuters.
"This investment in a volatile market environment is a testimony to their (Goldman's) very strong belief in the opportunity in the sector," he said.
Sinha, a former chief operating officer of Suzlon Energy , the world's fifth-largest wind turbine maker by capacity, founded ReNew about six months ago.
Energy-hungry India has a peak-hour power deficit of about 14 percent. The renewable sector comprises 6 percent of the total power mix.
Goldman has invested more than $1.5 billion in alternative and clean energy-related companies, including in Horizon Wind Energy, a unit of Portugal's main utility EDP , and German wind turbine maker Nordex AG , the joint statement said.
The Mumbai-based start-up expects to reach capacity of 1 gigawatt by 2015 and plans to expand its wind portfolio by 200-300 megawatts annually, the company said.
ReNew's projects under development include a 25 megawatts wind farm in western Gujarat state and 60 megawatts wind farm in neighbouring Maharashtra.
ReNew was advised by SaVant Advisers for the Goldman deal. ($1=49.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil and Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Concerns over fuel demand also weigh on crude (Adds further details, updates prices in paragraphs 2, 8)
MILAN, Feb 7 Fiat Chrysler said its diesel vehicles were fully compliant with emissions requirements after the French authorities referred the carmaker's case to prosecutors as it has done with Volkswagen and Renault.
BANGKOK, Feb 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As millions of people pour into East Asia's cities each year, the region's governments face the pressing task of easing the enormous strain on resources and infrastructure, and limiting residents' exposure to disasters and climate change risks.