NEW DELHI, Sept 26 The private equity arm of Goldman Sachs will invest up to 10 billion rupees ($202 million) in an Indian renewable energy start-up, as the U.S. investment bank bets big on the sector in the world's second-fastest growing major economy.

It will be the single largest investment in India's renewable energy sector, Goldman and ReNew Wind Power said in a joint statement.

"All I can say right now is that it will be a majority stake," ReNew Chief Executive Sumant Sinha told Reuters.

"This investment in a volatile market environment is a testimony to their (Goldman's) very strong belief in the opportunity in the sector," he said.

Sinha, a former chief operating officer of Suzlon Energy , the world's fifth-largest wind turbine maker by capacity, founded ReNew about six months ago.

Energy-hungry India has a peak-hour power deficit of about 14 percent. The renewable sector comprises 6 percent of the total power mix.

Goldman has invested more than $1.5 billion in alternative and clean energy-related companies, including in Horizon Wind Energy, a unit of Portugal's main utility EDP , and German wind turbine maker Nordex AG , the joint statement said.

The Mumbai-based start-up expects to reach capacity of 1 gigawatt by 2015 and plans to expand its wind portfolio by 200-300 megawatts annually, the company said.

ReNew's projects under development include a 25 megawatts wind farm in western Gujarat state and 60 megawatts wind farm in neighbouring Maharashtra.

ReNew was advised by SaVant Advisers for the Goldman deal. ($1=49.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil and Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)