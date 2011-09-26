NEW DELHI, Sept 26 U.S. investment bank Goldman
Sachs will invest 10 billion rupees ($201.6 million) in
equity of Indian renewable energy start-up ReNew Wind Power, the
Indian firm said on Monday.
ReNew Wind Power was founded about 6 months back by Suman T.
Sinha, a former chief operating officer of India's Suzlon Energy
, the world's fifth-largest wind turbine manufacturer
by capacity.
ReNew expects to reach capacity of 1 gigawatt by 2015 and
plans to expand its wind portfolio by 200-300 megawatts
annually, the company said in a statement.
ReNew was advised by SaVant Advisers for the Goldman deal.
$1=49.62 Indian rupees
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)