NEW DELHI, Sept 26 U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs will invest 10 billion rupees ($201.6 million) in equity of Indian renewable energy start-up ReNew Wind Power, the Indian firm said on Monday.

ReNew Wind Power was founded about 6 months back by Suman T. Sinha, a former chief operating officer of India's Suzlon Energy , the world's fifth-largest wind turbine manufacturer by capacity.

ReNew expects to reach capacity of 1 gigawatt by 2015 and plans to expand its wind portfolio by 200-300 megawatts annually, the company said in a statement.

ReNew was advised by SaVant Advisers for the Goldman deal. $1=49.62 Indian rupees (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)