WASHINGTON, Sept 21 U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday charged a former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) employee and his father with insider trading on confidential information about Goldman's trading strategies regarding exchange-traded funds.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Spencer Mindlin, who worked on Goldman's ETF desk, and his father Alfred Mindlin made at least $57,000 in illicit profits through their insider trading.

The SEC said the case marks the agency's first insider trading enforcement action involving ETFs. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)