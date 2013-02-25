NEW YORK Feb 25 A Goldman Sachs Group Inc
salesman who has been under investigation for possibly
passing confidential information about technology companies to
hedge funds has left the bank, a spokesman confirmed on Monday.
David Loeb, 42, who was a managing director based in New
York, has never been charged with wrongdoing. But his name
surfaced among a small group of Goldman bankers under scrutiny
in connection with an insider trading probe conducted by the
FBI.
During last year's trial of Rajat Gupta, a former Goldman
board member who was convicted of passing nonpublic information
about Goldman's financial state to hedge fund manager Raj
Rajaratnam, defense lawyers said it was Loeb, not Gupta, who
gave Rajaratnam the secret information.
A U.S. prosecutor told the judge that Loeb provided
Rajaratnam with information about Intel Corp, Apple Inc
and Hewlett-Packard Co, but nothing about
information on the trades at the center of the Gupta case.
Loeb did not respond to a call seeking comment.