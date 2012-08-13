* Goldman to be largest shareholder of Nova with over 26 pct
* Private equity investments in India down 40 pct in H1
MUMBAI Aug 13 The private equity arm of Goldman
Sachs and American venture capital fund New Enterprise
Associates (NEA) jointly invested about $54 million in an Indian
healthcare firm, in a long-term bet on growing healthcare
spending in the country.
The investment highlights the allure of the Indian
healthcare sector despite the concerns that global buyout firms
have about investing in India.
Returns on funds raised in dollars have shrunk with the
rupee's tumble to record lows, compounding the effects of a weak
stock market.
However, private equity investments in India's healthcare
sector rose 2.5 times to $630 million in the first half of this
year from $181 million during the same period last year,
according to data from VCCircle.com, a private equity and M&A
data provider.
Goldman Sachs will invest about $40 million in Nova Medical
Centers, while NEA, which had previously invested in the
company, will make an add-on investment of $14 million, the
three companies said in a joint statement.
Goldman will become the largest shareholder of Nova with
more than 26 percent of the company, according to a source with
direct knowledge of the matter. The U.S. investment bank has
done four deals in India since its Asia co-head of private
equity, Ankur Sahu, relocated to Mumbai in early 2011.
The investment will be used to expand Nova's specialty
surgery and fertility businesses, the companies said.
Goldman Sachs' private equity arm, which has invested more
than $2 billion in India since 2006, is a leading investor in
the global healthcare space with about $8 billion global
exposure to the sector.