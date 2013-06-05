MUMBAI, June 5 A private equity fund run by Goldman Sachs has invested $135 million in unlisted Indian wind energy firm ReNew Power Pvt Ltd, a company official said, making it one of the largest renewable energy investors in India.

The Wall Street bank's private equity arm had invested about $200 million in the same company two years ago.

Goldman Sachs private equity funds have invested more than $2 billion in capital since 2006 in the country, said Ankur Sahu, co-head of Goldman Sachs' private equity business in Asia.

ReNew Power has installed capacity of 200 MW as of April 30, its website showed. The company aims to have 1,000 MW capacity by 2015, the site said.