Sept 26 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has
tightened rules on investments its bankers can make in
individual stocks and bonds, a company spokesman said on Friday,
as a U.S. Senator called for hearings into the Wall Street
bank's conflict-of-interest policies.
Goldman's decision, announced internally on Friday, also
bars bankers from investing in activist or event-driven hedge
funds, Andrew Williams, a Goldman Sachs spokesman, told Reuters.
The rule will be effective immediately, he said.
Separately on Friday, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a
Democrat on the banking committee, called for hearings into
issues raised by secretly taped conversations between Federal
Reserve supervisors and Goldman officials.
Carmen Segarra, a former New York Fed bank examiner who
recorded the conversations, brought a wrongful termination
lawsuit against her former employer last year alleging that she
was fired due to her refusal to change her findings that Goldman
Sachs had no companywide conflict of interest policy.
Her suit was dismissed in April for failing to state a claim
that merited whistleblower protection, a decision she is
appealing.
According to the complaint, Segarra's review included the
roughly $23 billion takeover of pipeline company El Paso Corp by
Kinder Morgan Inc. Goldman advised El Paso on the 2012
merger despite holding a big stake in Kinder Morgan.
