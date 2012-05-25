BRIEF-Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce merger agreement
TOKYO May 25 The asset management arm of Goldman Sachs plans to gather about 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) from Japanese and foreign investors to invest in Japanese real estate, a Goldman Sachs official in Tokyo said on Friday.
Goldman Sachs Asset Management plans to invest in Japanese office buildings and commercial properties, the official said. ($1 = 79.4150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita and Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 The trial of two men was delayed on Monday in a case stemming from an investigation into a bitcoin exchange and a data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co after prosecutors revealed that a new witness had come forward.
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 Marathon Pharmaceuticals LLC said on Monday it was "pausing" the launch of its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug after U.S. lawmakers questioned why the company priced it at $89,000 a year when patients had been able to import it for as little as $1,000.