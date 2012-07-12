TOKYO, July 12 Goldman Sachs Group has
scaled down its prime brokerage business in Japan, with the U.S.
financial company shifting part of its staff and operations to
Hong Kong, sources with knowledge of the matter said on
Thursday.
The move underscores the plight of the Japanese hedge fund
industry, which is struggling to attract investment into
Japan-focused equities funds due to an ongoing slump in the
Japanese stock market and long-lasting deflation in the country.
Goldman Sachs is Japan's biggest prime broker, with 17
mandates and assets under management totalling $2.7 billion,
according to an industry survey by AsiaHedge released in May.
Goldman was also ranked the top prime broker in Asia with
162 mandates and assets under management of $20.6 billion,
according to the survey.
In May, Goldman transferred its Japanese stock loan desk
from Tokyo to Hong Kong, integrating it with a desk handling
such loans for other Asian stocks, the sources said.
Staff from the Tokyo stock loan desk were assigned to the
prime brokerage team in Hong Kong, which focuses on providing
services in loaning stocks, they said.
Toru Okabe, the head of the prime brokerage business in
Japan, will leave Goldman at the end of July, they said.
A spokeswoman at Goldman Sachs in Tokyo declined to comment.
Okabe joined Goldman in 1997 from Nomura Securities. He has
worked in Goldman's prime brokerage section since 2000.
Okabe was appointed managing director of the global
securities service section of Goldman Japan in 2004.
Goldman will this year switch the venue for its annual Asian
hedge fund conference to Singapore from Tokyo, where it has
been held for the past 12 years.
Assets managed by Japan-focused hedge funds rose in the
first half of the past decade to hit a high of $39 billion in
April 2006, according to data from industry tracker Eurekahedge.
They fell to a low of $12.5 billion following the 2008
financial crisis. Japan-focused hedge funds have made a small
comeback, and managed $16.6 billion at the end of May, the data
showed.
