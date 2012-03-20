(Refiles to change language in first, third, fifth and 14th
paragraphs)
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
March 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has
begun a new round of staff cuts in its trading and investment
banking divisions, three sources familiar with the matter said,
a sign of continued cutbacks on Wall Street.
The job cuts follow 2,400 positions Goldman eliminated last
year, and further reductions are possible as the company
continues to reduce costs to raise profitability, the sources
said.
The latest round of cuts is part of Goldman's annual
employee review process.
It's unclear how many people will be affected by the job
eliminations, which began two weeks ago, because different
divisions have received different targets, the sources said.
While management has formulated an overall plan for
cost-cutting, all of the job cuts may not be completed for
months, said a source familiar with the matter.
Recent staff reductions have been less drastic than the cuts
Goldman performed in March 2011, when 5 percent of its trading
staff was let go, said the sources, who have either worked at
the company or recruited for it, and spoke under condition of
anonymity.
Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally declined to comment on the
job cuts.
In late 2011, Goldman management targeted $1.4 billion in
annual cost savings that would be achieved largely through staff
and bonus cuts. When asked on a conference call in January
whether the bank might have to do more such trimming this year
to meet the goal, Chief Financial Officer David Viniar said
"there is a small amount left to go."
The new job cuts are taking place in all of Goldman's four
main divisions, including sales and trading, investment banking,
wealth management and investing and lending, according to one
source familiar with the matter.
Many of the cuts are aimed at traders who can be replaced
with new technology, or back-office, technology and operations
staff who can be replaced with less expensive employees, the
source said. The bank has been pushing aggressively to replace
staff in high-cost areas like New York and New Jersey with less
costly workers in Salt Lake City, where the company is building
a sizable workforce.
Goldman has also been cutting some staff from divisions
likely to be affected by new trading restrictions, such as
merchant banking.
"In general the whole paradigm of the business is changing,"
said one source familiar with Goldman's recent job cuts. "As the
business is consolidating and the volumes are going down and
there's still this regulatory pressure, management is really
looking at the new paradigm and seeing how many bodies are
absolutely required for the business."
Many Wall Street banks weed out underperformers or costly
employees, who are placed on what's known as a "RIF," or
reduction-in-force, list. Morgan Stanley, for instance,
cut 887 financial advisers - many of whom were not meeting
revenue targets - from its wealth-management business throughout
2011 as part of a broader cost-cutting effort.
Goldman is known to create such lists early in the year and
send at-risk employees a signal through low bonuses that are
handed out in February. Those who do not get the hint are let go
in mid-to-late March.
While Goldman's cuts are far from unusual on Wall Street,
sources familiar with Goldman's trading business say, bank
management has been issuing aggressive revenue targets that have
been difficult to meet, particularly with fewer traders, weak
trading volumes and low morale.
One equities trading division at Goldman met revenue targets
last year but was still required to cut 10 percent of its staff
and reduce bonuses by 25 percent to meet cost targets, according
to a source familiar with the desk. The business was required to
do even more cutting in recent weeks amid weak trading volumes,
even as performance targets have risen.
At a conference last month, Viniar said investors have been
complaining that the bank has nearly 11,000 more staffers than
it did six years ago, but only generates slightly more revenue.
Goldman's 33,300 employees generated $28.8 billion in
revenue and $2.5 billion in profit last year, which amounts to
$865,195 in revenue per employee and $75,375 in profit per
employee. That represents a 25 percent decline in revenue per
worker and a 71 percent decline in profit per worker compared
with 2005.
(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Alwyn Scott,
Steve Orlofsky and Eric Beech)