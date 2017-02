June 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut several dozen jobs from its U.S. operations on Thursday, aiming to cut costs amid a slowdown in capital markets activity, three people familiar with the matter said.

The job cuts took place at its headquarters in Lower Manhattan, as well as offices in New Jersey and Salt Lake City, said the people, who spoke under the condition of anonymity.

Goldman declined to comment on the matter. (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra)