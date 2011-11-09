* Goldman faces lawsuits regarding $15.8 bln in mortgages
* Figure is up from $485 mln three months earlier
* Three more firms have threatened to sue
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Nov 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) faces
lawsuits over $15.8 billion worth of mortgage securities, the
bank said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, a more than
30-fold increase from the amount disclosed three months
earlier.
The aggregate figure, which is up from $485 million
previously, does not represent how much money Goldman
management estimates it may lose on the litigation. Goldman
lifted that estimate of "reasonably possible" losses to $2.6
billion from $2 billion.
The bigger dollar figures come as investors in
mortgage-backed bond deals have raced to take legal action or
enter settlement negotiations before statutes of limitations
expire, and as investors continue to worry about banks'
exposure to big lawsuits.
Goldman also added three European financial firms to a list
of parties that have threatened to sue it, a more fulsome
disclosure than some of its peers.
Goldman said HSH Nordbank, Norges Bank Investment
Management and IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG have threatened to
assert claims related to mortgage offerings, in addition to
insurance giant American International Group Inc (AIG.N) and
Manulife Financial Corp's (MFC.TO) John Hancock unit, whose
legal threats it disclosed last quarter.
Goldman said it has entered agreements with some of the
potential plaintiffs to stop statutes of limitations from
running, thereby allowing negotiations to take place. It did
not provide estimates for damages it might incur stemming from
those discussions.
Much of the increase in Goldman's aggregate figure comes
from a lawsuit filed against the bank in September by the
Federal Housing Finance Agency, which accused Goldman of
misrepresenting the quality of $11.1 billion worth of
residential mortgage-backed securities.
The FHFA filed similar lawsuits against 16 other financial
firms as well. All of the defendants are fighting the lawsuits
in court.
Goldman sought to provide a better explanation of what its
loss estimate -- just 16 percent of the value of deals
underlying the mortgage-related lawsuits -- represents.
The number does not include early-stage litigation, cases
in which management believes another party may cover losses, or
those in which plaintiffs have not sought specific damages, the
bank said in its quarterly 10-Q filing.
In many cases, "management is generally unable to estimate
a range of reasonably possible loss," it added.
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) made a similar disclosure in its
quarterly report filed on Monday. (ID:nN1E7A625P)
The explanations come months after the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission began pressuring big banks to disclose more
information about their legal-loss exposures.
SEC staff earlier sent letters to Goldman, Morgan Stanley,
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Bank of America Corp (BAC.N),
Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) demanding
greater disclosures about legal proceedings and loss
estimates.
In August, Reuters reported that top Bank of America
lawyers knew as early as January that AIG had threatened a $10
billion lawsuit. The bank did not discuss the matter until the
lawsuit was filed on Aug. 8. [ID:nN1E77N0SN]
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Jonathan Stempel in New
York, editing by Matthew Lewis)