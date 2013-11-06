BRIEF-Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
NEW YORK Nov 6 Goldman Sachs Group Inc may be underreserved for legal losses by up to $4 billion, Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz said on Wednesday.
The Wall Street bank raised its estimate of "reasonably possible" legal losses by $500 million since June 30, Schwartz said on a conference call for fixed-income investors.
Banks generally do not disclose their overall amount of litigation reserves, but in recent years have begun telling investors how much they may be underreserved, at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's urging. Goldman will release its updated figure in a 10-Q filing with the SEC within the 24 hours, Schwartz said.
LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.
LONDON, March 3 WPP, the world's largest advertising group, said it had seen a relatively slow start to 2017 and would plan conservatively for the year ahead after hitting its 2016 target for net sales growth.