Nov 15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc promoted 266 employees to the title of managing director on Thursday, five more than the previous year.

The announcement comes the day after the investment bank said that 70 employees would become partners, the smallest number since Goldman went public in 1999. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)