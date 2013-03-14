March 14 Goldman Sachs' senior metals
trader David Freeland has left the U.S. investment bank just
over a year after being hired to build its physical copper book
in London, market sources said.
His departure from Wall Street's No. 1 bank for commodities
is the strongest sign yet that the bank is struggling to expand
into the capital-intensive and high-risk business perfected by
commodity merchants Glencore and Trafigura.
A spokeswoman at Goldman in London declined to comment on
Freeland. The bank is one of the world's largest traders of
metal derivatives.
His resignation comes after the retirement of Steve
Branton-Speak who, as head of the bank's global metals business,
spearheaded its march into physical trading in 2010 in a bid to
offset tighter regulation that forced it to close its
proprietary metals derivatives trading desk.
Don Casturo filled veteran metal trader Branton-Speak's
shoes just over a year ago. He was previously head of investor
products, according to a report in the Financial Times in
October 2011.
Commodity revenues at leading Wall Street firms crashed last
year to their lowest on record, as tighter regulation and
limited price swings squeezed the once dominant traders of
Goldman, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley.
The decline is most stark at Goldman, where commodity
revenues collapsed by more than 60 percent year-on-year in 2012
to just $575 million, according to the bank's annual report.
Goldman hired Freeland in December 2011 from Trafigura
, where he ran the European copper book in
Switzerland.
It hired Scott Evans from Mitsubishi in 2010 to trade
aluminium, the same year it bought warehousing company Metro for
about half a billion dollars.
Market sources have said the team has been hampered by a
lack of capital and bank bureaucracy, a big cultural shift for
the traders who joined from some of the world's biggest
merchants.
Most of the world's investment banks have had to rein in
risk and capital due to exposure to the euro-zone debt crisis
and to comply with capital requirements.
Competition from new entrants with deep pockets and an
appetite for risk has also intensified. Energy-focused
merchants, including Vitol and Mercuria, have swooped into the
metals space spying better returns than in oil.
Goldman, a pioneer of Wall Street banks' foray into
commodities, and its rivals JPM and Morgan Stanley are locked in
a struggle to retain their ownerhip of physical commodity assets
after their conversion to Bank Holding Companies during the
financial crisis.