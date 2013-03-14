March 14 Goldman Sachs' senior metals trader David Freeland has left the U.S. investment bank just over a year after being hired to build its physical copper book in London, market sources said.

His departure from Wall Street's No. 1 bank for commodities is the strongest sign yet that the bank is struggling to expand into the capital-intensive and high-risk business perfected by commodity merchants Glencore and Trafigura.

A spokeswoman at Goldman in London declined to comment on Freeland. The bank is one of the world's largest traders of metal derivatives.

His resignation comes after the retirement of Steve Branton-Speak who, as head of the bank's global metals business, spearheaded its march into physical trading in 2010 in a bid to offset tighter regulation that forced it to close its proprietary metals derivatives trading desk.

Don Casturo filled veteran metal trader Branton-Speak's shoes just over a year ago. He was previously head of investor products, according to a report in the Financial Times in October 2011.

Commodity revenues at leading Wall Street firms crashed last year to their lowest on record, as tighter regulation and limited price swings squeezed the once dominant traders of Goldman, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley.

The decline is most stark at Goldman, where commodity revenues collapsed by more than 60 percent year-on-year in 2012 to just $575 million, according to the bank's annual report.

Goldman hired Freeland in December 2011 from Trafigura , where he ran the European copper book in Switzerland.

It hired Scott Evans from Mitsubishi in 2010 to trade aluminium, the same year it bought warehousing company Metro for about half a billion dollars.

Market sources have said the team has been hampered by a lack of capital and bank bureaucracy, a big cultural shift for the traders who joined from some of the world's biggest merchants.

Most of the world's investment banks have had to rein in risk and capital due to exposure to the euro-zone debt crisis and to comply with capital requirements.

Competition from new entrants with deep pockets and an appetite for risk has also intensified. Energy-focused merchants, including Vitol and Mercuria, have swooped into the metals space spying better returns than in oil.

Goldman, a pioneer of Wall Street banks' foray into commodities, and its rivals JPM and Morgan Stanley are locked in a struggle to retain their ownerhip of physical commodity assets after their conversion to Bank Holding Companies during the financial crisis.