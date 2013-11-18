NEW YORK/LONDON Nov 18 Goldman Sachs
plans to resume talks with parties interested in buying its
metals warehousing business now that new exchange rules have
been released, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The talks with potential buyers, which are largely firms
based outside the United States, are not part of a formal sales
process, the source said.
Metro International Trading Services, which stores aluminium
and other metals as part of the London Metal Exchange (LME)
warehouse system, has been at the center of a controversy around
Wall Street's ownership of physical commodity assets.
That controversy heated up after the bank was accused of
boosting wait times and prices for metals consumers including
makers of drink cans and cars.
More than a dozen parties have expressed an interest in
buying the business, according to the Financial Times, which
first reported the talks earlier on Monday.
The paper said several of the potential buyers were Chinese
firms, including Chinese insurer Ping An and China Minmetals.
Brazilian bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA is also actively
looking at warehouse assets, trade and industry sources say.
Goldman looked at a possible sale of Metro earlier this year
but put those efforts on hold while the LME
reviewed the rules governing warehouses. The exchange earlier
this month proposed new rules to crack down on the wait times
for metals delivery, providing more clarity for warehouse
owners.
The Federal Reserve announced a review of Wall Street's role
in physical commodities trading in July.
Goldman has recently insisted it remains committed to its
commodities businesses even as rivals, including JPMorgan
, have announced they are selling assets and exiting
physical trading.
Fed Vice Chairman Janet Yellen, speaking last week at a
Senate hearing on her nomination to become chairman of the
central bank, said for the first time that the Fed may create
new rules as part of its review.
Regulatory and legal experts say the most likely target is
the banks' direct ownership of warehouses, power plants, oil
storage tanks and other infrastructure.
Goldman has said that Metro was bought under a "private
equity exemption" that would allow the bank to own the business
for up to 10 years as long as it operates at arm's length from
its commodities traders.
Fed-regulated banks are generally barred from owning
physical assets such as warehouses and pipelines, but Goldman
Sachs and Morgan Stanley have said they have the right to
retain businesses they operated prior to converting to
commercial banks at the peak of the financial crisis.
The bank bought Metro in 2010 for around $500 million.