By Nishant Kumar
| HONG KONG, Sept 19
HONG KONG, Sept 19 Goldman Sachs Investment
Partners and Cong Li, the former chief investment officer of
Mirae Asset Global Investment (Hong Kong), are preparing to
start separate Asian hedge funds as fund launches gather pace in
the second half of the year in the region.
Goldman is raising money for Oryza Capital, an Asia-focused
long/short equities hedge fund it set up this month, according
to a document seen by Reuters. The fund has initial capital of
$80 million, the document showed.
Oryza's 14-member team is led by Goldman partners Hideki
Kinuhata in Tokyo and Hong Kong-based Ryan Thall who will focus
on mid and large-cap stocks, the document showed.
A Goldman Sachs spokeswoman declined to comment.
In a separate development, Cong Li is setting up Zenas
Capital Management in Hong Kong and will invest in Greater China
stocks, a hot performing region for hedge funds this year. Li
left Mirae in July where he managed more than $9 billion.
He told Reuters that he will launch the fund in mid-October
and expects to raise more than $100 million in the next year.
Li is among the first generation of Chinese fund managers,
dating back to 1998 when China's mutual fund industry started.
He moved to Mirae Asset in 2006 from Hamon Investment Group in
Hong Kong. Before that, he worked at Hua An Fund Management
Company in Shanghai between 1998 and 2003.
Jason Jin, a junior portfolio manager and investment analyst
at Mirae Asset, has also joined Li.
The MSCI China share index fell 7.6 percent
through August of this year. Yet hedge funds investing in China
shares gave an average return of 8.8 percent during the period,
according to data from industry tracker Eurekahedge, raising
hopes for capital inflows into such funds.
"The concern on China is overdone," Li said, adding a
correction in Chinese shares has made them attractive.
Bloomberg earlier reported the launch plans of Oryza
Capital.