HONG KONG Feb 19 Goldman Sachs and a
unit of Mitsui & Co Ltd have led a 3,150 million rupee
($50.6 million) investment consumer goods firm Global Beverages
& Foods Pvt Ltd, the investment banks said in a joint statement
on Wednesday.
A. Mahendran, a former managing director for Godrej Consumer
Products Ltd, will be chairman and managing director
of Global Beverages & Foods and will also invest in the company,
the statement said.
Global Beverages & Foods plans to build a portfolio of
consumer brands to cash in on increased consumer spending in
India.