HONG KONG Feb 19 Goldman Sachs and a unit of Mitsui & Co Ltd have led a 3,150 million rupee ($50.6 million) investment consumer goods firm Global Beverages & Foods Pvt Ltd, the investment banks said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

A. Mahendran, a former managing director for Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, will be chairman and managing director of Global Beverages & Foods and will also invest in the company, the statement said.

Global Beverages & Foods plans to build a portfolio of consumer brands to cash in on increased consumer spending in India.