LONDON, June 18 (IFR) - Ian Gilday, Goldman Sachs' former
head of EMEA syndicate and leveraged capital markets, has
assumed a new role as head of origination for collateralised
loan obligations (CLOs) in the EMEA region, according to an
internal memo obtained by IFR.
According to the memo, confirmed by Goldman Sachs, Gilday
has relocated to the securities division, working in fixed
income currency and commodities (FICC) credit as part of the
move.
The is a newly created role and reflects an expected
resurgence in CLO activity over the coming months.
Three new European CLOs managed by Apollo, Pramerica and
Cairn, amounting to around EUR1bn in total, have already priced
in 2013, and some analysts predict the market could grow to as
much as EUR5bn in 2013.
In response to Gilday's move and effective immediately,
Littleton Glover will now head the EMEA leveraged finance
origination team.
Previously, Glover led the team responsible for all
leveraged finance transactions in the technology, media and
telecommunications (TMT), financial institutions group (FIG),
and real estate industry sectors throughout EMEA.
Michael Marsh will continue to lead EMEA leveraged finance
capital markets.
Gilday joined Goldman Sachs in 2005. Prior to that he headed
up the European leveraged capital markets team at Merrill Lynch.
The move comes on the back of a series of other
organisational changes in Goldman's debt markets team in recent
months.
Earlier this year, Oliver Sedgwick was appointed sole head
of investment-grade syndicate for the EMEA region. Previously,
he co-headed the team with Martin Weber.
Weber was appointed head of the growth markets debt
financing business for the region, while also continuing to lead
the SSA debt origination business for EMEA.
(Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Natalie Harrison and Philip
Wright)