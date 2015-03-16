March 16 Goldman Sachs has appointed Xiao
Qin as head of its Asia Pacific commodities business, according
to an internal memo, with the bank's former oil and metals
trading chief in Singapore, Quek Chin Thean, joining Glencore
.
Qin, an oil options trader, first joined the bank 15 years
ago. He left the firm for a stint at UBS before rejoining in
2008.
"We are pleased to announce that Xiao Qin will become head
of Asia Pacific Commodities Trading," the memo seen by Reuters
said. Its contents were confirmed by a spokesman for the bank.
Former Goldman Asia commodities head Thean, who is joining
Glencore, previously ran BP's fuel oil trading in
Singapore and was CEO of Brightoil Petroleum. He joined the bank
just over two years ago.
(Reporting by David Sheppard in London; editing by Jason Neely)