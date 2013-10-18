NEW YORK Oct 18 The opening of a TransCanada
Keystone pipeline segment should again enrich the
premiums of the front-month U.S. crude oil contract to deferred
months as the segment will move ballooning supplies of crude
from shale plays to Gulf Coast refineries, Goldman Sachs said in
a note on Friday.
November futures moved discount to December last
week as oil supplies rose at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery
point for the U.S. oil futures contract, reversing a months-long
decline.
That so-called "contango" in the spread, when the first
month's price is lower than deferred months, took hold for the
first time since June.
Traders who had bet on increasing draws from Cushing, which
reached fever pitch during peak summer demand, got caught on the
wrong side of market as refineries went into maintenance,
lessening demand for oil and causing a larger-than-expected
increase in supplies.
As refiners finish the maintenance period, TransCanada will
be filling its 400,000 barrel-per-day MarketLink pipeline
between Cushing, Oklahoma, and Port Arthur, Texas, Goldman said.
The "line fill for MarketLink in early November can more
than deal with the increased Bakken production being railed into
Cushing," the note said. The end result is front-month crude
prices will rise ahead of deferred months, known as
"backwardation" reflecting that refiners will have access to and
use the light, sweet Cushing oil.
"As a result, we continue to expect the WTI-Brent spread to
narrow to -$5.00/bbl towards year end and expect a recovery in
WTI timespreads," the Goldman analysts said.
The contango scenario may be a bit more drawn out, albeit
mildly, other analysts say, as refiner demand for light, sweet
crude is uncertain. For one thing, the market is waiting on BP's
Whiting, Indiana, refinery to fire up its coking plant.
"Looking ahead, some significant refiner demand for light
crude oil from Cushing, like that from the BP Whiting refinery,
will fade in favor of heavier Canadian crude when their coker
comes on line," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity
market strategy at BNP Paribas in London.
Considering the risk of potential supply disruptions to
global benchmark Brent, "the corollary is that WTI/Brent
discount should widen."
Brent's premium to U.S. oil has fluctuated in the last year,
from $23 in February to flat in July. The spread was
last trading at $8.47 per barrel.
"We are more inclined to take the point of view that it can
achieve double digits again," Tchilinguirian said.