Aug 26 Goldman Sachs Group Inc put four
senior technology specialists on administrative leave after a
trading glitch that led to a flood of erroneous options trades,
the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the
situation.
Last Tuesday, an upgrade of an internal system affected
options on stocks and some exchange-traded funds with listing
symbols beginning with the letters H through L.
The Financial Times said about 80 percent of the mistaken
contracts sent to the New York Stock Exchange were cancelled,
limiting losses for Goldman. But the glitch "provoked a strong
reaction" within the bank, which takes pride in a reputation for
risk management, the paper said.()
The system, called a "trading axis", monitors the Wall
Street bank's inventory to determine whether it should be a more
aggressive buyer or seller in the market.
But a technical error misinterpreted non-binding indications
of interest, or IOIs, as firm bids and offers, leading to some
trades that were vastly out of line with where market prices
were, Reuters reported previously, citing a source familiar with
the matter.
Goldman Sachs was not available for comment outside of
regular business hours.