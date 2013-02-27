(In 3rd paragraph, corrects title for Paese to global co-head
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Feb 27 Citigroup Inc lobbyist Amy Overton
is leaving the bank for Wall Street rival Goldman Sachs Group
Inc.
Overton, 43, will handle a broad range of issues for
Goldman, a spokesman for Goldman said.
Overton spent less than two years at Citigroup, and
previously worked as counsel to Senator Tom Carper, a Democrat
of Delaware, during negotiations for the Dodd-Frank Act.
"Amy's long experience with financial services issues will
make her a great addition to our team," said Michael Paese,
global co-head of government affairs for Goldman Sachs. Overton
will report to Paese, and will have the title of vice president,
the same title she had at Citigroup.
A Citigroup spokeswoman declined to comment.
Overton also worked at Fannie Mae for seven years
leading into the financial crisis, leaving as chief of staff for
its government and industry relations department in 2008.
With Overton's joining, Goldman's D.C. office is now evenly
split between Democrats and Republicans, with four of each.
Paese had been a top staffer for former Democratic
congressman Barney Frank. Goldman's lobbying office has two
other Democrats, said a person familiar with the matter who did
not have authorization to speak publicly about the matter.
Todd Malin, a senior Republican lobbyist, recently left
Goldman for Rio Tinto PLC. But the bank has other
Republicans in its lobbying group, including Goldman's other
global co-head of government affairs, Faryar Shirzad, who splits
his time among London, New York and Washington.
