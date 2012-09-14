BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical completes acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals
* Says co completes full acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc on Feb. 16(U.S. local time), at $24.00 per share
Sept 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to announce internally its list of newly appointed partners on Nov. 14 and its list of new managing directors the following day, according to a person familiar with the matter.
A committee led by Vice Chairman Michael Sherwood is now vetting candidates for those promotions, the source said.
The weeks-long vetting process, known at Goldman as "cross-ruffing," involves intensive analysis of candidates' performance and several rounds of interviews with people who work with them. Those who make it to partner or managing director are informed before a memo is sent internally via email naming all those chosen.
The promotions happen once every two years.
A spokesman for the investment bank, David Wells, declined to comment on the matter.
* Says co completes full acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc on Feb. 16(U.S. local time), at $24.00 per share
SEOUL, Feb 17 For Jay Y. Lee, the third-generation leader of South Korea's massive Samsung Group and scion of the country's wealthiest family, home is now a 6.56 square meter (71 square foot) detention cell with a toilet in the corner behind a partition.
* Euronext appoints Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as CEO of Euronext Lisbon