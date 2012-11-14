(Adds information on new partners, geographic breakdown, percentage of staff and Blankfein comment) By Lauren Tara LaCapra Nov 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named 70 new partners on Wednesday, the smallest number since the investment bank went public in 1999. Goldman's partner naming, a relic from its past as a private investment bank, occurs every two years and is a closely watched event on Wall Street. The prior partner class announced in 2010 consisted of 110 people. The list of new partners includes Russell Horwitz, who is the company's secretary and Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein's chief of staff, and David Schwimmer, a natural resources banker who is also a former chief of staff to Blankfein. Schwimmer advised on the 2005 merger of the New York Stock Exchange and Archipelago, and later ran Goldman's business in Russia. Also on the list are Kent Clark, an executive in the hedge fund products group of Goldman's asset management division, and Huw Pill, Goldman's chief European economist. Goldman has been cutting staff since last year in an effort to save $1.9 billion in annual expenses in a weak revenue environment. Goldman had 407 partners as of Nov. 2, down from 440 in February, according to regulatory filings. Some of those partners have announced plans to retire, but won't leave until year end. Goldman projects that, including its new partners, the group will represent about 1.7 percent of staff, consistent with prior years. The investment bank's payroll stood at 32,600 employees at Sept. 30. It employed 35,700 at the end of 2010. The geographic breakdown of new partners is 41, or 59 percent of the total, in the Americas; 20, or 29 percent, from Europe, Middle East and Africa; and nine, or 13 percent, in Asia-Pacific, a bank spokesman said. Below is the full list of new partners: Vivek Bantwal Pat Fels John Mallory Michael Ronen Heather Bellini Pete Finn Joseph S. Mauro Jami Rubin Brian Bolster David Fishman Charles M. McGarraugh Yann Samuelides Jill Borst Sheara Fredman Xavier C. Menguy Joshua S. Schiffrin Michael Brandmeyer Jacques Gabillon Amol Naik David Schwimmer Jason H. Brauth Francesco Garzarelli Jo Natauri Gaurav Seth Stuart Cash Nick Giovanni Una Neary Michael Siegel Alex Chi Brad Gross Gregory G. Olafson Michael Smith Kent Clark Anthony Gutman Lisa Opoku Josh Struzziery III Richard Cormack Leland Hensch Gerald Ouderkirk III Damian Sutcliffe Jack Daly Russell W. Horwitz Francesco Pascuzzi Michael Swell Anne Marie B. Darling Roy Joseph Anthony W. Pasquariello Ryan Thall David Dase John Kim Huw Pill Bobby Vedral Olaf Diaz-Pintado Marie Louise Kirk Dmitri Potishko Simon Watson Robert Drake-Brockman Hugh Lawson Sean Rice Toby C. Watson Alessandro Dusi Scott Lebovitz Francois J. Rigou Yoshihiko Yano Edward A. Emerson Ericka Leslie Scott M. Rofey Antonio F. Esteves Luca M. Lombardi Jeroen Rombouts (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Mauren Bavdek, Andre Grenon and Carol Bishopric)