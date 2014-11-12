BRIEF-Mineral Mountain announces C$1 million non-brokered private placement
* Mineral Mountain announces C$1 million non-brokered private placement
NEW YORK Nov 12 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named 78 employees to its partnership on Wednesday, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.
The new group joins the partnership class in 2015, bringing the total number of partners up to 467, or 1.6 percent of full-time employees, a source familiar with the matter said.
Being a partner is an important status symbol at Goldman and comes with more responsibility and higher pay. The Wall Street bank names a new group of partners every two years and had 70 new partners in 2012.
The new class includes 23 employees from investment banking, 25 from securities, 11 from investment management, four from merchant banking, three from research and 12 from what is known as "the Federation," which includes back- and middle-office roles like finance, compliance and risk-management. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Mineral Mountain announces C$1 million non-brokered private placement
LONDON, March 13 UK lawmakers voted on Monday to reject attempts to include a guarantee on the rights of EU nationals in Britain in legislation giving Prime Minister Theresa May the power to begin the country's exit from the European Union.
* Engie SA is weighing an offer for RWE AG's German renewable-energy utility Innogy SE - Bloomberg, citing sources