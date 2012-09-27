By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
will pay more than $14 million to settle federal and
state charges after it violated "pay-to-play" rules, in a case
involving campaign contributions to former Massachusetts
gubernatorial candidate Timothy Cahill.
Neil Morrison, a former vice president in Goldman's Boston
office, worked extensively on Cahill's 2010 campaign while also
soliciting underwriting business from the Massachusetts
treasurer's office, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.
Cahill at the time was Massachusetts state treasurer.
In what the SEC described as its first "pay-to-play" case
involving contributions other than cash, Goldman settled without
admitting or denying the charges.
The SEC also charged Morrison, and the case against him
continues.
Pay-to-play refers to cash or other contributions made to
officials to influence the award of lucrative public contracts.
The SEC announced that Goldman will pay about $12 million to
settle the SEC's case. Later Thursday, the Massachusetts
attorney general's office revealed details on its related case,
which brings the total settlement to $14.4 million.
The SEC's complaint describes how Morrison conducted
campaign activities for Cahill, including fundraising, drafting
speeches, and speaking to reporters, and how some of this work
was done from Goldman's offices during business hours.
During the 13 months through October 2010, Morrison sent at
least 364 campaign-related emails using his Goldman Sachs email
account.
The campaign work gave Morrison access to Cahill and his
staff, who provided him internal information about the
underwriter selection process, the SEC said.
Morrison also directly discussed his campaign work in
relation to securing business for Goldman Sachs in emails,
according to SEC documents.
"From my standpoint as an advisor/consultant/friend, I am
saying, PLEASE don't give these (underwriter) slots away
willy-nilly," Morrison wrote in one email to an official in
Cahill's office. "You are in the fight of your lives and need to
reward loyalty and encourage friendship."
Morrison's use of Goldman work time and resources for the
campaign activities also disqualified Goldman from bidding for
municipal underwriting business with certain issuers in the
state. But Goldman went on to participate in 30 prohibited
underwritings, earning it more than $7.5 million in fees, the
SEC said.
A Goldman spokesman, Michael DuVally, said in a statement
that the firm had detected Morrison's activities, fired him, and
cooperated with regulators.
"We accept responsibility for the consequences of his
unauthorized actions under the terms of the settlements
announced today and are pleased to resolve these
investigations," DuVally said.
A lawyer for Morrison did not respond to a request for
comment.
The case has drawn Goldman into the legal morass that has
surrounded Cahill since he lost his gubernatorial bid to
incumbent Deval Patrick.
In April, Cahill was indicted on criminal public corruption
charges for allegedly using the state's taxpayer-funded lottery
advertising budget to boost his sagging campaign.
An attorney for Cahill, Jeffrey Denner, said he had not
reviewed the SEC documents, and would have no comment since the
order did not directly name Cahill as a defendant.
Robert Khuzami, who heads the SEC's enforcement division,
said in a statement: "The "pay-to-play" rules are clear:
Municipal finance professionals that use their firm's resources
to campaign on behalf of political candidates compromise
themselves and the firms that employ them."
The SEC has undertaken a broader crackdown of "pay-to-play"
practices in recent years. In 2010, it adopted new measures that
target activities of investment advisers who seek out contracts
to manage public pension plans and other types of investment
accounts.