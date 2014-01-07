NEW YORK Jan 7 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
promoted several investment bankers in its technology, media and
telecom (TMT) group, as well as in its Asia-Pacific group,
according to internal memos.
George Lee will become chairman of the TMT group, as well as
chief information officer for the broader investment banking
division, according to one memo signed by the heads of
investment banking.
Lee, a partner and managing director who has been with
Goldman for nearly 20 years, had been co-head of the TMT group.
In his new roles, he will continue covering some important
technology clients, and work closely with R. Martin Chavez,
Goldman's chief information officer, to expand use of technology
and data for the bank and its clients.
Dan Dees will step into the role of TMT co-head alongside
Anthony Noto, who currently has that job, according to a second
memo. Dees is now co-head of Goldman's investment banking
division in Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan, and chairman of the
financing group in Japan.
Andrea Vella and Jonathan Penkin will become co-heads of
Goldman's financing group in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan,
while Anthony Miller will become head of investment banking
solutions in that group, according to a third memo.
Vella is now head of credit capital markets in Asia,
excluding Japan, and the investment banking solutions team in
Asia Pacific. Penkin is head of equity capital markets for Asia,
excluding Japan, and Miller is head of the financing group in
Australia and New Zealand.
A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memos.