NEW YORK, July 16 Analysts pressured Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz on Tuesday to disclose how close the bank is to meeting new leverage ratio requirements proposed last week by regulators.

In a conference call, eight analysts asked questions about the ratio, but Schwartz refused to provide an estimate of where Goldman stands.

"Our first assessment is we're very comfortable with where we are," he said, later adding that "the only reason I'm not being more specific about numbers at this stage is the team really hasn't had the time to go through the kind of diligence that we would normally want them to."