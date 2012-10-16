* Earnings of $2.85 a share beat Wall Street estimate of
$2.12
* Goldman raises quarterly dividend to 50 cents from 46
cents
* Return on equity 8.6 percent, risk taking down
significantly
* Shares up 0.3 percent
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Oct 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc took less
risk and earned less money from customers' trading last quarter,
even as the Wall Street bank reaped big gains from the rising
values of its stock and bond investments.
The bank's executives struck a cautious tone on a conference
call with analysts, saying that events such as the U.S.
presidential election and the European debt crisis will continue
to weigh on earnings in the coming quarters.
"There is still so much political uncertainty out there that
is driving markets, both for our clients and for us," said
outgoing Chief Financial Officer David Viniar. "And in that
environment, it is very hard to have conviction and very hard to
take risk, both for our clients and for us."
Goldman's average daily value at risk - which represents how
much money the investment bank could potentially lose in a day -
dropped to $81 million, the lowest level in roughly six years.
Its return-on-equity, a key measure of how much profit a
company can wring from its balance sheet, also remained low at
8.6 percent. That's below the 15 percent level that shareholders
generally expect investment banks to earn in better times and
far below the 30 percent or more Goldman posted just before the
financial crisis.
"ROE's kind of skimpy, but that goes along with high capital
and some softness in the business," said Regency Wealth
Management portfolio manager Andrew Aran, who owns Goldman
shares for clients. "It's going to be impossible to go back to
15 percent in this environment."
All told, Goldman earned $1.5 billion, or $2.85 per share,
in the third quarter, compared with a year-earlier loss of $428
million, or 84 cents per share.
Last quarter included a charge to reflect the rising value
of Goldman's own debt, which reduced earnings by $370 million.
The third quarter of 2011 included the cost of buying back
preferred stock from Warren Buffett, as well as losses on
Goldman's stock and bond holdings.
Analysts on average had expected the bank to earn $2.12 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Goldman's biggest business, trading, reported a 3 percent
increase in revenue.
A sizeable portion of that trading gain was at the expense
of Knight Capital Group, which nearly went bankrupt in
August after losing $440 million because of trading glitch.
Goldman bought a lot of the stocks that Knight had inadvertently
acquired, at a steep discount.
Revenue from commissions and fees dropped 29 percent. What
little client-driven trading took place was mostly lower fee
products like stock and bond indexes.
Investment banking revenue jumped 49 percent from a very
weak period a year ago, but the backlog of deals dropped
slightly from the previous period.
An uncertain economic outlook "has weighed on the psychology
of corporate leaders and investors," making them more hesitant
to pull the trigger on deals, Viniar said.
The one bright spot of Goldman's earnings was its investing
and lending division, which consists of stocks and bonds that
Goldman holds as investments. The value of those assets rose
during the quarter after the U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled a new
program to boost liquidity.
That business generated $1.8 billion in revenue; a year
earlier, it reduced overall revenue by $2.5 billion.
The sustainability of those earnings are in question, due to
a regulation that limits large U.S. banks' ability to invest
their own money and new capital requirements that punish banks
for holding illiquid assets, like private equity and corporate
debt.
Goldman is aiming to reduce its risk-weighted assets by $88
billion through 2015, some of which will come from the investing
and lending division.
"The big takeaway from this quarter is that Goldman needs a
stronger economic environment to have adequate returns on
capital, rather than just the asset price rally," said Michael
Wong, an equity analyst at Morningstar who covers the bank.
"People are just kind of waiting for Goldman Sachs and other
investment banks to start being positive."
Goldman shares rose 0.3 percent to $124.89 in afternoon
trading.
The company also said it would lift its dividend for the
second time in a year, which is unusual because Goldman has
historically preferred to use capital to invest in businesses,
or buy back shares.
Goldman will now pay shareholders 50 cents per share in
dividends each quarter, up from 46 cents. Viniar did not rule
out further dividend hikes in the future. He said much more of
the bank's capital planning will revolve around share
repurchases going forward. Goldman spent $1.25 billion buying
back stock during the quarter.
Viniar also said that the bank has already finished most of
a cost-saving program that aims to reduce annual expenses by
$1.9 billion, by cutting staff and other non-compensation
expenses. In fact, Goldman added 300 employees last quarter and
paid out 44 percent of revenue in compensation, consistent with
its payout ratio in the previous two quarters.
Goldman has set aside $10.97 billion for compensation so far
this year, a 10 percent increase from a year ago. That equates
to $336,442 per employee, up 15 percent from $292,836 per worker
during the first nine months of 2011.