(Corrects earnings decline to 12 percent from 4 percent in headline and 1st paragraph)

July 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc earnings fell 12 percent in the second quarter compared with a year ago due to a sharp decline in the value of its investments and a slowdown in dealmaking activity.

The biggest U.S. investment bank said on Tuesday it earned $927 million, or $1.78 per share, compared with $1.1 billion, or $1.85 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by John Wallace)