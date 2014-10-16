Oct 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 50 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday as last month's sudden pickup in bond market activity boosted trading revenue.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $2.14 billion, or $4.57 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30 from $1.43 billion, or $2.88 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.21 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear whether the reported figure was comparable.

Revenue from the bank's fixed income,currency and commodities business jumped 74 percent to $2.17 billion. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Ted Kerr)