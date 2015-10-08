Oct 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will not
release its third-quarter earnings report next week through
Warren Buffett's BusinessWire, a person familiar with the matter
said.
The bank will release its results on its website and on
Twitter as it wants to have more control over the release of
sensitive financial information, the person told Reuters on
Thursday.
Goldman's decision follows recent events in which some
newswire services inadvertently sent out client information
early or were targeted by hackers.
BusinessWire, owned by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The U.S. Department of Justice charged nine people in August
for hacking three leading newswire services: San Francisco-based
Business Wire, Marketwired and PR Newswire. (1.usa.gov/1VGyK8U)
The hackers stole more than 150,000 unpublished press
releases containing financial information that was then used to
make trades, allegedly generating about $30 million in illegal
profits, the DOJ said.
BusinessWire said at the time that it was cooperating with
the DOJ investigation.
Goldman is often at the forefront when it comes to Wall
Street's presence in social media. The bank's former technology
banker, Anthony Noto, is now Twitter's chief financial officer.
The bank rolled out a series of recruiting ads on Snapchat
last month, becoming the first major U.S. lender to turn to the
instant-but-fleeting messaging app for potential hires.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York, Additional reporting by
Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)