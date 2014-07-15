July 15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 5 percent increase in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by higher revenue from its investing and lending business.

The Wall Street bank earned $1.95 billion, or 4.10 per share, in the three months ended June 30, up from $1.86 billion, or $3.70 per share, in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore and Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)