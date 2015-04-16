April 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 41 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by a burst of trading activity in January when the Swiss central bank removed a cap on the franc.

Goldman said on Thursday its net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $2.75 billion, or $5.94 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $1.95 billion, or $4.02 per share, in the same period of 2014.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $4.26 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported earnings were comparable.

Revenue from trading fixed income, currencies and commodities rose 10 percent to $3.13 billion. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)