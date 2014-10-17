(Repeating to additional subscribers)
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK Oct 17 Top Goldman Sachs Group Inc
executives are determined to keep compensation costs
under control. And that means even when the bank's revenue
spikes higher, bankers' bonuses won't.
On Thursday, Goldman reported a 25 percent increase in
quarterly revenue, but the money it set aside for compensation
and benefits rose only 18 percent from the same period a year
earlier. The amount of money it has set aside for compensation
is more or less unchanged, as is the average compensation per
employee, at around $320,000 for the first nine months of the
year.
Sources familiar with the matter inside Goldman Sachs
described the restraint as a sign of the shifting mentality
about bonuses at the bank: it wants to tightly control
compensation, even if it has good quarters with big revenue
gains. That translates to bigger profits for the bank, and more
money for shareholders.
Compensation experts say similar changes are happening
across Wall Street.
Morgan Stanley, which is Goldman's chief investment
banking rival, has set a maximum target for compensation as a
percentage of revenue in each of its business lines. Its
progress in curbing compensation may be a key part of its
third-quarter results, which are due out on Friday.
"There is a desire to share more with shareholders, and that
means holding the line on compensation expense," said Rose Marie
Orens, a pay consultant for financial firms at Compensation
Advisory Partners. "Just because revenue is up 20 percent, that
doesn't mean bonuses will necessarily be up 20 percent."
It wasn't always that way. In the third quarter of 2007, for
example, when the financial crisis was in its preliminary
stages, Goldman Sachs's revenue rose 63 percent from the same
quarter a year earlier. But its compensation expense rose 67
percent.
The bank has taken myriad steps to cut compensation costs.
It has let dozens of high-earning partners walk out the door to
make room for more junior employees who earn less. It has also
moved as many jobs as it can to cities like Bangalore in India,
and Salt Lake City and Dallas in the U.S, where wages are lower
than in places like New York or London.
CAPITAL RULES
Before the crisis, Goldman often boasted an annualized
return-on-equity - a measure of how effectively the bank wrings
profit from shareholder money - of 30 percent or higher. More
recently those figures have been between 10 and 12 percent.
Other banks, including Morgan Stanley, are still struggling to
get returns above 10 percent, the minimum that analysts say is
required to meet their cost of capital.
Those returns have been hurt by new capital rules that make
it more expensive to keep risky assets on balance sheets. Weak
trading volumes have also kept a lid on revenue growth. A study
in July from consulting firm Federal Financial Analytics
estimated that new rules cost the six biggest U.S. banks some
$70.17 billion in 2013, about double banks' regulatory and
capital costs in 2007, just before the financial crisis.
Some of Goldman's peers have tried to boost returns by
getting rid of assets that can force the bank to hold more
capital under new regulations, and exiting some types of
trading, but Goldman has stuck with those businesses. Instead,
it is trying to drive returns higher by cutting costs and hoping
it can capture more trading revenue and increase its ability to
charge more for its services.
As the bank boosts profits, it can afford to buy back more
shares, which boosts its return on equity. It can also raise
dividends, a step it has taken four times since 2012, an unusual
move for a bank that had previously shown little interest in the
size of its dividend payments.
Several stock analysts who cover Goldman Sachs commented on
its compensation move on Thursday, saying it was a big reason
the bank's earnings were better than expected.
JPMorgan analyst Kian Abouhossein said Goldman's adjusted
compensation ratio was 7 percentage points lower than he had
estimated it would be.
"Fourth-quarter results will tell, but we would be surprised
if it (the ratio) were not down again for the fourth year in a
row," said Chris Kotowski, an analyst with Oppenheimer & Co.
One employee on a Goldman trading desk who spoke with
Reuters noted the gap between its revenue increase and
compensation increase, taking it as a sign that, even if the
fourth quarter produces great results, bonuses for this year's
work might be disappointing.
"People now understand you're not going to double your
compensation every year," said Brian Byck, a recruiter who works
with traders and sales staff at Odyssey Search Partners.
