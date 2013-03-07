By Lawrence White
Hong Kong, March 7 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
has hired Morgan Stanley's Asia investment banking
head Kate Richdale, the most senior banker in the region to
switch firms so far this year.
Richdale will be head of investment banking services for
Asia ex-Japan, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters
on Thursday, putting her in charge of client relationships in a
region where banks are focusing on high-paying clients rather
than broad coverage lists.
"It's a pretty high profile hire," said Philippe Espinasse,
a former investment banker with Nomura and UBS in Hong Kong,
adding that Richdale's fluent Mandarin and Southeast Asia
experience make her a "well-rounded and seasoned" executive.
Morgan Stanley will replace Richdale with Dieter Turowski
and Shane Zhang as co-heads of investment banking for Asia
Pacific, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
Richdale's appointment comes at a time when investment banks
like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are struggling to
recapture the fee levels they earned in Asia in the past, as the
region's high level of economic growth is tempered by a
dwindling flow of large IPOs and other equity offerings.
Those deals had been the source of Asia's juiciest fees in
the last decade. Banks are working now to focus on fewer clients
than in the past, targeting those most likely to pay large and
repeat fees.
Richdale's role at Morgan Stanley made her one of the
region's top bankers, and one of the few women in Asia to hold
such a high ranking. Another top Asia banker is Morgan
Stanley's, Wei Sun Christianson, co-Chief Executive of Asia
Pacific.
Richdale's departure from Morgan Stanley is a major hire for
Goldman and puts some distance between her and Wei, with whom
she had a longstanding personality clash, according to sources
at the bank. A Morgan Stanley spokesman declined to comment.
Speculation of Richdale leaving had built up last year, amid
re-shuffling at the bank's New York headquarters.
Richdale will report to Goldman's Asia Pacific investment
banking co-heads, Matthew Westerman and Dan Dees.
SHAKEUP
The early part of the calendar year is usually when banks
begin to see movement at the top, with year-end bonuses paid out
and other factors contributing to job movement.
This February, Bank of America has hired Credit Suisse's
Olivier Thiriet as head of Asia Pacific equities and the same
bank's George Lin as head of consumer, retail and healthcare
investment banking. It also nabbed Deutsche Bank's Richard
Yacenda as chief operating officer for the region.
Europe-based Turowski was most recently the global co-head
of natural resources, while Zhang is the bank's co-head of China
investment banking.
A 13-year veteran of Morgan Stanley, Richdale will join
Goldman Sachs as a partner, a coveted title at the bank because
of its prestige and high compensation. She was named as Morgan
Stanley's sole head of investment banking for Asia-Pacific two
years ago to the day, in a reshuffle that saw her co-head, Gokul
Laroia, become the boss of the equities division.
Goldman will hope to benefit from Richdale's experience in
Southeast Asia, a region where the US investment bank has
sometimes lagged rivals in the past and where it has redeployed
resources recently. It moved Steve Barg from Hong Kong to
Singapore in July to become co-head of investment banking for
the sub-region.
From 2003 to 2006 Richdale was head of investment banking
for Southeast Asia at Morgan Stanley, becoming CEO for the
region in 2007. She is known internally for her good relations
with Singapore's government fund Temasek, a repeat
Morgan Stanley client, according to the source at the bank.
Richdale is the third Morgan Stanley Asia veteran to defect
to another bank in the last year. Will McLane, the head of the
financial institutions group for Asia Pacific, went to Citi
in July and Jonathan Popper, the firm's top mergers and
acquisitions banker in Southeast Asia, went to Temasek this
January.