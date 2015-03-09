March 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday
said Claes Dahlbäck, who has served on the bank's board of
directors for more than a decade, would not stand for
re-election at its 2015 annual shareholder meeting.
Dahlbäck will, however, continue to serve on the board of
Goldman Sachs International, the company said in a statement.
A member of Goldman's board since 2003, Dahlbäck is part of
the member, audit, public responsibilities and corporate
governance, and nominating committees at Goldman.
Dahlbäck is also a senior adviser at Swedish investment
company Investor AB, where he has worked since 1978.
