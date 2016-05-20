BRIEF-Nippon Sheet Glass: to raise 40 bln yen, issue preferred shares
* to raise 40 billion yen ($355 million) in new class-A share issuance
May 20 Goldman Sachs Group Inc shareholders voted in favor for executive pay plans on Friday.
Around 66 percent of shareholders voted for the plan at the bank's annual meeting in its Jersey City offices.
Goldman paid Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein $22.6 million in 2015, marking his first pay decline in four years.
Blankfein received $24 million in 2014.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* to raise 40 billion yen ($355 million) in new class-A share issuance
TOKYO, Feb 2 Asian shares touched four-month highs while the dollar sagged on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of accelerating rate hikes.
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.