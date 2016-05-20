May 20 Goldman Sachs Group Inc shareholders voted in favor for executive pay plans on Friday.

Around 66 percent of shareholders voted for the plan at the bank's annual meeting in its Jersey City offices.

Goldman paid Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein $22.6 million in 2015, marking his first pay decline in four years.

Blankfein received $24 million in 2014.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Bernadette Baum)