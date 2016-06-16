By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 15
NEW YORK, June 15 A federal judge narrowed but
refused to dismiss a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
programmer's malicious prosecution lawsuit against FBI agents in
connection with his two criminal convictions, both since
reversed, for stealing computer code.
Wednesday's decision by U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in
Newark, New Jersey adds to a convoluted seven-year odyssey for
Sergey Aleynikov, beginning with his first arrest in July 2009.
Prosecutors accused Aleynikov of having stolen computer code
from Goldman, as he prepared to join a Chicago high frequency
trading startup.
In his 32-page decision, McNulty dismissed claims over the
first arrest, saying the FBI agents reasonably believed they had
cause, though a federal appeals court later found otherwise and
in February 2012 voided Aleynikov's first conviction.
McNulty also declined to rule on similar claims arising from
Aleynikov's August 2012 rearrest, at least until a New York
state appeals court decides whether last July's voiding of
Aleynikov's second conviction was proper.
Aleynikov said the FBI at the time should have known of
problems with the state case, but McNulty said: "It is too early
to say whether its resolution in Aleynikov's favor will stick."
The judge also said Aleynikov, a Russian-born U.S. citizen,
can sue the agents for allegedly seizing his passports and
personal property illegally, but also put that part of the case
on hold.
Aleynikov spent 11 months in prison on his first jury
conviction before the federal appeals court voided it, saying
prosecutors misapplied federal laws on corporate espionage.
In a surprise move, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance
Jr. later charged Aleynikov with state crimes based on the same
alleged misconduct.
Another jury convicted Aleynikov in May 2015, only to have
the trial judge overturn that verdict two months later, saying
prosecutors did not prove Aleynikov violated the law under which
he was charged. Vance is appealing that ruling.
"We are confident that once the Manhattan district
attorney's appeal is decided, we will be permitted to move
forward with our very significant claims against the FBI
agents," Kevin Marino, Aleynikov's lawyer, said in an interview.
The U.S. Department of Justice, representing FBI agents
Michael McSwain and Eugene Casey, did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Aleynikov has racked up millions of dollars of legal bills.
His lawsuit against the FBI agents seeks compensatory and
punitive damages, among other remedies.
The case is Aleynikov v. McSwain et al, U.S. District Court,
District of New Jersey, No. 15-01170.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)