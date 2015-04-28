By Brendan Pierson
| NEW YORK, April 28
NEW YORK, April 28 The defense attorney for a
former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer accused of
stealing the investment bank's high-frequency trading code has
asked a Manhattan judge for a mistrial.
The motion Sergey Aleynikov's lawyer came after Manhattan
Supreme Court Justice Daniel Conviser said that two of the
jurors apparently had a interpersonal conflict and one of them
was concerned about food having been tampered with. Conviser
said he would rule on Wednesday morning on the mistrial motion
in the case against Aleynikov.
Prosecutors had charged Aleynikov, a dual citizen of Russia
and the United States, with stealing the computer code as he
prepared to leave Goldman for a high-frequency trading startup
in Chicago.
