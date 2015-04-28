NEW YORK, April 28 The defense attorney for a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer accused of stealing the investment bank's high-frequency trading code has asked a Manhattan judge for a mistrial.

The motion Sergey Aleynikov's lawyer came after Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Daniel Conviser said that two of the jurors apparently had a interpersonal conflict and one of them was concerned about food having been tampered with. Conviser said he would rule on Wednesday morning on the mistrial motion in the case against Aleynikov.

Prosecutors had charged Aleynikov, a dual citizen of Russia and the United States, with stealing the computer code as he prepared to leave Goldman for a high-frequency trading startup in Chicago.

