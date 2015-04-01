(Adds developments from court in paragraphs 1-4)
By Brendan Pierson
NEW YORK, April 1 A New York judge on Wednesday
rejected a request from prosecutors to delay the scheduled trial
of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc computer programmer
Sergey Aleynikov, who is charged with stealing code from the
investment bank.
Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Daniel Conviser ordered the
trial to move forward immediately in the long-running case that
inspired Michael Lewis' best-selling book "Flash Boys" about
high-frequency trading.
A prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney David Holmes,
asked the judge in court on Wednesday for more time to ensure
witnesses would be available. Conviser rebuffed the request, but
said he would be flexible about the trial schedule to
accommodate witnesses.
Aleynikov's attorney, Kevin Marino, said in court that the
prosecution's request for a delay was extraordinary because it
was so late and unfair to his client.
Aleynikov, 45, was tried and convicted once, in federal
court, over a 2009 episode in which Goldman says he stole
computer code as he prepared to leave for a high-frequency
trading startup.
Aleynikov went to prison after his first trial, when a jury
in federal court convicted him of violating a corporate
espionage law. An appeals court threw out the conviction, saying
the anti-espionage law did not apply and setting him free after
about a year.
About six months after the federal appeals court set
Aleynikov free, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance revived
the case in state court and charged him in August 2012 with
unlawful duplication of computer-related material.
The U.S. Constitution generally bars prosecuting someone
twice for the same crime, a concept known as double jeopardy,
but the prohibition is not absolute. A Manhattan state judge
ruled in 2013 that New York prosecutors could pursue Aleynikov
even though the federal case collapsed.
Aleynikov faces 1-1/2 to four years in prison if convicted a
second time. His sentence after the first trial was eight years.
The computer programmer moved to the United States from
Russia in 1990 and remains a dual citizen. He joined Goldman in
2007. The startup he was planning to join was Teza Technologies
in Chicago.
Aleynikov scored a victory last June when Justice Ronald
Zweibel, who previously presided over the case, ruled that
prosecutors cannot use a laptop and other evidence obtained for
the federal case.
The case is People v. Aleynikov, New York State Supreme
Court, New York County, No. 60353/2012.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson; Editing by David Ingram and Lisa
Shumaker)