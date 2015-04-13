(Adds details)
By Massimo Gaia
MILAN, April 13 U.S. investment firm D.E. Shaw
has started exclusive talks to buy the Italian non-performing
loan business of Archon, a real estate unit of investment bank
Goldman Sachs, two sources close to the matter said.
The New York-based firm will have about two weeks to
negotiate exclusively the purchase of a 2-billion euro ($2.1
billion) portfolio of Italian non-performing property loans as
well as the platform and staff to manage it, the sources said.
D.E. Shaw, which had $36 billion in investment capital as of
March 1, did not respond to requests for comment. Goldman Sachs
had no comment. KPMG, which is advising Goldman on the deal, had
no comment.
The move by D.E. Shaw highlights international investors'
growing appetite for Italian assets at a time when reform
efforts in the country gather momentum and there are tentative
signs its economy could leave a three-year recession.
Investment firms Fortress, Pimco and Bayview Asset
Management were also in the running for the Italian arm of
Archon.
($1 = 0.9475 euros)
(Writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Valentina Za)