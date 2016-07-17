SEOUL, July 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Bain Capital Private Equity will acquire a majority stake in
unlisted cosmetics maker Carver Korea Co. Ltd., seeking to tap
into the growing popularity of South Korean beauty products in
markets such as China.
The companies said in a joint release that Carver Korea
founder and Chairman Lee Sang-rok, who held a 60.2 percent stake
in the firm at end-2015, will retain a minority stake and
"participate in day-to-day management".
Details, including the specific stakes the foreign buyers
are getting, were not disclosed. But a person familiar with the
matter told Reuters that Goldman and Bain together are paying
more than 350 billion won ($307.45 million) to get majority
ownership of Carver.
The acquisition comes as the so-called Korean Wave of
culture exports, from soap operas and K-pop music to food and
fashion, boost overseas demand for beauty products. Major
domestic brands such as Amorepacific have been among
the chief beneficiaries, with their share-prices soaring on
hopes for sustained growth.
Kyobo Securities said in a report South Korean exports of
cosmetics products set a quarterly record of $874.3 million in
April-June, thanks to growing shipments to China and the United
States.
January-May sales for Carver, which owns beauty product
brands including flagship skincare line A.H.C., were up more
than 200 percent from a year earlier and topped the 150 billion
won figure for all of 2015, the joint statement from Carver,
Goldman and Bain said.
Carver sells about 1,000 products in South Korea, China and
the U.S.
($1 = 1,138.3900 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)