Nov 5 Goldman Sachs Group Inc unveiled a
series of changes designed to retain junior bankers, including
promoting them more quickly and encouraging mobility within the
firm.
The changes come as Goldman and other banks have taken steps
over the last several years to keep on junior employees, known
as analysts and associates, in light of increased hiring
competition from technology companies, hedge funds and private
equity firms who may offer higher pay and better hours.
After completing two years as an analyst, bankers will for
the first time be guaranteed a rotation to a different area or
geography within the business over the next 12 months, according
to an internal memo from investment banking division co-heads
Richard Gnodde, David Solomon and John Waldron.
A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memo.
Promotion to associate will occur after an analyst's second
year, rather than third year when it now takes place, the memo
said. Promotion decisions will also be communicated to analysts
earlier in their first year.
Goldman is also building out its internal technology and
resources to help reduce time-consuming tasks for junior
bankers.
"Despite the ebbs and flows, ups and downs, there are still
a lot of people who are interested in working at Goldman Sachs,"
Solomon said in a briefing. "But in the competitive world that
we live in, it's important that we don't take that for granted
for one minute and that we're constantly in a position to make
sure we're doing all the things we need to do to be as
competitive as we can be."
The changes are a result of nine-month long task force
comprised of senior Goldman partners as well as interviews with
hundreds of junior employees at the firm.
Wall Street banks have taken steps over the last several
years to improve the lives of its young employees in a
profession notorious for all-nighters and 100-hour work weeks.
In 2013, Goldman told its junior bankers to take Saturdays
off and also formed a task force to address quality of life
issues after the death a Bank of America Corp intern in
London in 2013 fueled concerns over working excessive hours. It
was later revealed the intern died of natural causes.
Solomon said Goldman has seen "tangible results" with junior
banker retention as a result of some of the changes the firm has
made in recent years, but declined to give specific figures.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb)