March 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein was paid $22 million in total compensation in 2016, according to a regulatory filing. Blankfein was paid about $23 million in salary and bonuses in 2015. (bit.ly/2man1Ek) Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz received a total compensation of $20 million in 2016, compared with $21 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)