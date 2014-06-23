LONDON, June 23 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs will start marketing a
new type of bond transaction this Wednesday that straddles asset
categories and features an unusual triple-recourse structure, as
it seeks to take advantage of investors' demand for Triple A
rated assets.
The so-called Fixed Income Global Structure Collateral
Obligation (FIGSCO) issuer is a joint venture between Goldman
Sachs and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and will provide investors
with a triple recourse if things turn sour.
Under the structure, investors will have recourse to the
pool of assets backing the trade, as well as having an unsecured
claim against Goldman Sachs and Mitsui.
This triple-recourse mechanism makes the transaction akin to
a covered bond issue, where investors have a claim against the
assets and the issuer and, indeed, covered bond investors will
be among the targeted roadshow audience.
The transaction is expected to diversify Goldman's funding
sources and the outright pricing level is expected to be
competitive with senior funding.
The deal has been structured in response to a lack of supply
of Triple A rated assets and net negative covered bond supply.
The programme size being set up is 10bn.
Barclays, Credit Agricole-CIB, Natixis, Goldman Sachs and
UBS will hold investor meetings running from Wednesday until
July 1.
But while the transaction uses some covered bond technology,
it does not have all the bells and whistles traditionally
attached to the sector.
There is no legal framework; the assets would not be
eligible for a cover pool as defined by European regulation; the
bonds will unlikely be repo-eligible at the ECB; nor will they
likely count for the Liquidity Coverage Ratio. They will
probably have a 20% risk-weighting and be treated as Triple A
corporate exposure under Solvency 2.
TRIPLE A WITH A SPREAD
The deal could offer buyers a much more attractive spread
than a sovereign trade, while filling a supply gap in the
covered bond primary market, according to a FIG syndicate
banker.
"This is an interesting trade, especially if you look at
what's going on in the world," he said. "This will offer value
and we expect the big liquidity books to get on board."
On the negative side, the deal may require more knowledge than a
plain Triple A trade.
"We have been here before: Triple A with a spread," the
banker said, "which is why the roadshow will be extremely
important and investors will have to do their homework."
Another banker said the complex nature of the trade was a
negative.
"They clearly want to leverage the success of covered bonds, but
the complexity alone is negative."
The S&P Triple A is achieved thanks to a total return swap
provided on it by Goldman Sachs Mitsui Marine Derivative
Products, or GS MMDP, a joint venture with strong credit
ratings. For some, this has echoes of the much maligned CDO
market.
Meanwhile, the deal's collateral cashflow is likely to come
from a variety of securities from Goldman Sach's long-term
funding operations.
There is no disclosure yet, but that could mean the
collateral could include bonds, derivatives and loan assets,
which sources away from the deal say resembles something between
a structured covered bond and a CDO structure.
FIGSCO would be more dynamic than a typical covered bond
pool, though, as assets would be marked to bid on a daily basis
and topped up to keep overcollateralisation above 5%.
More collateral will be added to the pool if the existing
securities decline in value. A reputable international asset
monitor will be tasked with assessing the valuation of the pool
on a monthly basis.
The items would not be disclosed line by line, but investors
would be informed of the type of assets, the country of origin,
the proportion of fixed and FRN assets and the level of
concentration risk.
(Reporting By Helene Durand, Anna Brunetti, Editing by Philip
Wright)