May 31 Goldman Sachs Group Inc President and COO Gary Cohn defended the bank's trading business, saying investors should focus on the unit's profitability and not just revenue.

"While we could increase our market-making revenue, it may not translate into better returns," Cohn said at an investor conference organized by Deutsche Bank AG in New York on Tuesday. "Instead, we are focused on maximizing our returns."

Cohn said there was little correlation between the average size of a bank's fixed income and equities trading revenue, with the firm's overall return on equity a key measure of how well it uses shareholder capital to earn profits.

Wall Street banks have seen revenue from their fixed income trading units slump as new regulations introduced since the financial crisis have made bond trading less profitable and more capital intensive. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Dan Grebler)