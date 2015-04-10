(Adds details)
April 10 Goldman Sachs Group Inc awarded
Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein $24 million in compensation for
2014, a 4.3 percent increase from a year earlier.
Blankfein's base pay was unchanged at $2 million but his
cash bonus increased to $7.33 million from $6.3 million in 2013,
according to a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1yc67p3)
He was awarded restricted stock units and performance-based
restricted stock units worth $7.33 million each. In 2013, his
restricted stock units were worth $14.7 million.
Goldman, which will report its first-quarter results next
week, introduced performance-based restricted stock units for
its top executives in 2014.
Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz's annual
compensation rose about 4.8 percent to $22 million in 2014.
Blankfein redeemed $23.6 million from firm-managed funds and
other investments in 2014, a 29 percent decrease from 2013.
Citigroup Inc cut CEO Michael Corbat's pay by about 10
percent in 2014, while Bank of America Corp CEO Brian
Moynihan's pay fell by 7 percent.
However, JPMorgan Chase & Co chief Jamie Dimon's pay
remained unchanged from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Avik Das and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)