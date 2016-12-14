Dec 13 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is
expected to elevate David Solomon and Harvey Schwartz to be top
lieutenants to Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein, according to a
Wall Street Journal report on Tuesday citing people familiar
with the matter.
The hire, expected to be announced as early as Wednesday,
comes after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he would
appoint Goldman Sachs President and Chief Operating Officer Gary
Cohn to head the White House National Economic Council, a group
that coordinates economic policy across agencies.
The Wall Street investment bank is also likely to name
technology chief R. Martin Chavez as CFO, Schwartz's current
job, the Journal said. Solomon co-heads Goldmans
investment-banking division. on.wsj.com/2gJhyQs
Goldman Sachs spokesman Michael DuVally declined to comment
on the expected appointments.
